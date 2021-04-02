JSO: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Mason Alexander Wilson was found safe Thursday afternoon.

**UPDATE: We are pleased to announce that Mason Wilson has been located safe. Thank you to all who took the time to share his photo and information.** pic.twitter.com/a1TUoKcN9U — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 4, 2021

-- Original Story

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 10-year-old Mason Alexander Wilson.

JSO said he was last seen in the area of 7000 Rapid River Drive around 2 p.m.

Wilson is described as being 5’0”, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.

Please call JSO at 904-630-0500 with information regarding his location.

