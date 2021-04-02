JSO: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 10-year-old Mason Alexander Wilson has been found safe.
-- Original Story
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 10-year-old Mason Alexander Wilson.
JSO said he was last seen in the area of 7000 Rapid River Drive around 2 p.m.
Wilson is described as being 5’0”, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Please call JSO at 904-630-0500 with information regarding his location.
