x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

JSO: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Mason Alexander Wilson was found safe Thursday afternoon.
Credit: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 10-year-old Mason Alexander Wilson has been found safe.

-- Original Story

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 10-year-old Mason Alexander Wilson.

JSO said he was last seen in the area of 7000 Rapid River Drive around 2 p.m.

Wilson is described as being 5’0”, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans. 

Please call JSO at 904-630-0500 with information regarding his location.

Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

 