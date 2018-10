The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say was seen pulling car door handles in the Southside area.

JSO posted to Twitter Monday of a man in a black hoodie near an unknown vehicle.

This #9PMRoutine is about identifying a suspect! Caught pulling on door handles in the Southside/Beach area. Who is he?



🔺Remove valuables from vehicle.

🔺Remove guns from vehicle.

🔺Lock doors.



Info?

🔻904-630-0500

🔻JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org#BeepBeep #NoExcuses pic.twitter.com/tRqZQCpMEI — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 30, 2018

JSO urges residents to remove their valuables and guns from their vehicles and to lock their doors.

If you have any information on this possible "car hopper," call JSO at 904-630-0500.

