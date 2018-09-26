The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for an escaped prisoner who fled the scene as officers tried to arrest her.

Emily Ann Howard, 32, was approached by JSO in the 800 block of Dunn Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were in the process of arresting her for trespassing and possession of cocaine when she escaped. Howard was last seen near the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Harts Road.

She was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jean shorts and handcuffs when she fled the scene.

If you have any information on Howard or her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

