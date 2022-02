Arrest warrants have been issued for 54-year-old Terrance Stanley Tolliver.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who has been linked to multiple residential burglaries.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 54-year-old Terrance Stanley Tolliver. He is wanted for burglary and armed burglary.

If you have any information about Tolliver's whereabouts, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.