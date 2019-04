The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a reportedly armed and dangerous suspect who is also wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

JSO said Brian Nathaniel Branch is not cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Officers have disclosed any charges Branch could be facing.

If you have any information on Branch, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.