JSO searching for 85-year-old man reported missing Saturday

JSO says Dean Biggerstaff is 6'1'', bald with blue eyes and weighs 165 lbs. He also has a bump with a bandage on the top of his head.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching an elderly man reported missing Saturday morning.

According to the JSO, Dean Biggerstaff, 85, left his home in the 13800 block of Ketch Cove Drive at about 8:45 a.m. to visit his wife in the 6200 block of Beach Boulevard. However, Biggerstaff never arrived.

JSO says Biggerstaff is 6'1'', bald with blue eyes and weighs 165 lbs. He also has a bump with a bandage on the top of his head.

Biggerstaff may be driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Captiva with Florida National Guard specialty tag E41C.