Police searching for 14-year-old girl missing since January in Jacksonville area

Jazmine Mariah Precious Williams, 14, was reported missing in the Jacksonville area, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jazmine Mariah Precious Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 15 in the Jacksonville area, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

The child’s disappearance was reported Tuesday on a Florida Amber Alert website and Wednesday on Missing-USA.com, a website that features missing children from around the country.

There is reason to believe she is in the Orlando area, the news release said.

Jazmine is 5'0'' and weighs about 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, her hair was in cornrows.