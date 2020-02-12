JSO searching for 10-year-old boy last seen taking out trash Wednesday afternoon

Kylen Vereen is about 5'0'' tall and 60 lbs. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the JSO, Kylen Vereen was last seen at 12:30 p.m. when he took out the trash at his home in the 10500 block of Conrad Drive.

Vereen is about 5'0'' tall and 60 lbs. He has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black vest, dark jeans and a pair of black, red and white shoes.