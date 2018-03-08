Body found in Westside apartment complex — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Friday at a Westside apartment complex.
Officers responded to reports of a man shot at the Heritage on the River Apartments at around 3 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was later transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers are looking of a getaway vehicle believed to be a red Ford Explorer with chrome trims.
The incident happened outside of the apartment complex, according to JSO.
Officers are speaking with a witness at the scene.
If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.