Man allegedly stole credit cards from car in Southbank area, police say

The suspect allegedly took credit cards from the vehicle and later fraudulently used them at a local business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a car burglary in the Southbank area.

The suspect in the picture allegedly broke into a car in the 800 block of Prudential Drive and and stole several items, according to JSO. The suspect allegedly took credit cards from the vehicle and later fraudulently used them at a local business.