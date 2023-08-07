JSO looking for missing woman under 'suspicious circumstances'

46-year-old Rosemene Decius was last seen on Jacksonville's southside as police say they are concerned for her safety due to the amount of time she's been missing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman under "suspicious circumstances," according to the missing report.

Rosemene Decius, 46, was last seen on Jacksonville's southside. She has been reported missing by her family, as police say they are concerned for her safety due to the amount of time she's been missing. The report does not mention when she was reported missing and/or how long.

Decius is believed to be driving a 2018 blue BMW X3 with a Florida license plate number that reads: 62BIBY.

JSO says efforts to locate the woman have been unsuccessful at this time.

Decius is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Decius is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.