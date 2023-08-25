x
Three family members killed in crash in Arlington area

JSO says a Ford F250 crew cab struck the passenger's side of a small 4-door coupe in which killed three family members. The driver of the coupe survived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people in a family of four died in a crash in the Arlington area of Jacksonville Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Hungerford says at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Merrill Road in reference to the crash.

Police say the family was westbound on Merrill Road in a small 4-door coupe as a Ford F250 crew cab was traveling southbound on Hartsfield Road. Hungerford says the front of F250 struck the passenger's side of the coupe, which forced both vehicles off the roadway, south of Merrill Road.

Credit: Desiree Kilpatrick
Three family members were killed in this small 4-door coupe seen off the roadway in a wrong-way crash on Merrill Road Thursday night.

JSO says two passengers in the coupe were pronounced dead at the scene and a third passed at a local hospital. Police say both drivers survived the crash but, the driver of the coupe was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three deceased family members were in their 80s, 50s, 20s and the driver of the coupe, is in their 50s, JSO says.

Witnesses told JSO that the F250 was southbound in the northbound lanes just prior to impact.

Hungerford says detectives are evaluating both drivers for impairment.

JSO says this crash brings the total number of traffic fatalities in Duval County to 119 this year.

