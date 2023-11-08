JSO: Body found floating in lake near AT&T store on Jacksonville's northside

At 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to 725 Nautica Dr. in reference to assist JFRD with the body that was found in the lake.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was found dead Wednesday morning, as their body was afloat in a lake outside of an AT&T store on Jacksonville's northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to 725 Nautica Dr. in reference to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with the body that was found in the water. Upon arrival, first responders had pronounced the unidentified person dead at the scene at approximately 6:53 a.m., the incident report states.

JFRD asked JSO if they were going to remove the body from the water or if JSO would call out a dive team to remove it themselves, the release states.

The responding officer at the scene, contacted the witness of the incident, Stacey Perry Phillips who stated that she dropped her daughter off at the Jacksonville International Airport at approximately 6:40 a.m., the report mentions. Phillips told police that while driving eastbound on Airport Center Drive on her way to work, she spotted what appeared to be a bookbag floating in the lake, the report states.

Next, Phillips says she pulled into a nearby parking lot to get a closer look and then contacted JSO, the report reveals.