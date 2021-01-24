JSO: One injured in Sunday shooting on Moncrief Road

The shooting was reported at the intersection of 13th Street and Moncrief Road on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville.

According to JSO, the shooting was reported at the intersection of 13th Street and Moncrief Road on Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been given but officers say one witness has already come forward to provide information.

Details are limited at this time and the investigation remains active.