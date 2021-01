The reported shooting happened in the 2400 block of Wedgefield Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a possible shooting in the Arlington area.

JSO reported at 8:04 p.m. the scene of the reported shooting is in the 2400 block of Wedgefield Boulevard, near Townsend Boulevard.

The sheriff's office will give more information during a briefing at 8:30 p.m.