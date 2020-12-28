Death investigation underway after body found in wooded area on Beach Boulevard

The person was found dead in a wooded area behind a gas station.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Sunday evening on Beach Boulevard.

JSO said the person was found dead in a wooded area behind a gas station near the 8800 block of Beach Boulevard.

Officers said they can't give any details about the person who was found or if foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation remains active and open.