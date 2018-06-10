A female victim was found dead early Saturday morning at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex after shots were fired in the area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrived the Cross Creek Apartments at 1441 Manotak Ave just before 12:30 a.m. when they discovered a female victim deceased in the parking lot.

JSO says a witness reported seeing a small car leaving the scene after gunshots were heard in the area. JSO has not released any further information on a suspect, and the victim has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV