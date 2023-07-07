JSO: Two-year-old child dead after being brought to hospital with injuries

JSO did confirm that this is a criminal investigation. Officers want to speak with anyone who may be involved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old child is dead following an incident in Jacksonville Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 11:59 a.m., officers were notified about a child who had been brought into a local hospital with injuries. The child later died as a result of those injuries, police said.

JSO says it's still attempting to locate a scene.

The initial EARS alert sent to members of the media says the incident occurred in the 300 block of Caravan Circle, but it's unclear how this location is related.

It's also unclear what kind of injuries the child sustained or who drove the child to the hospital.

