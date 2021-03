The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Champlain Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday night near Winton Drive Park.

At about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block Champlain Road, according to the JSO.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.