JSO: Man in critical condition after shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after s hooting in the Arlington area Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Justina Road in reference to shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man laying on the ground outside a car in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds.

JSO says they believe the man is in his 20s and was shot multiple times in his lower and upper body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, JSO says.