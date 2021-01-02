Jacksonville police looking for 'outstanding suspect' following Westside shooting

The reported incident occurred in the 7200 block of 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a man on the Westside Monday morning.

Police responded to 103rd Street and Firestone Road at 5:45 a.m. in response to a call of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where police say he is expected to recover.

JSO's initial investigation indicated that the scene of the shooting occurred near Wheat Road, which is a bit further south.

There is no impact on the surrounding schools given the time and location this crime took place, police say.

While there is an outstanding suspect, JSO says they have no reason to believe that there is a widespread threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email crimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.