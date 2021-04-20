JSO: Man shot in the arm near apartment complex on Forest Blvd.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon near an apartment complex on Forest Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Forest Boulevard, near Forest Meadows East Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the arm, JSO said.

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim told police the shooter is a Hispanic male, who drove away from the scene in a dark, smaller SUV, according to police.