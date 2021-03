The reported shooting is in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street, according to a JSO alert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in the Whitehouse area near Paradise Village.

The reported shooting is in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street, according to a JSO alert.

Police will hold a briefing at 10:45 p.m. to provide more information.