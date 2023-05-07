Shooting in Moncrief area injures 19-year-old man, per JSO

Police say the incident occurred in the 6000 block of John F Kennedy Dr North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of JFK Drive North in reference to a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, police located a 19-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital by family members and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

At this time, JSO does not suspect criminal intent, and believes the shooting could have been accidental.

However, the investigation is ongoing and multiple people are still being questioned.