JSO: Man grazed by bullet after shooter in car opens fire in Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was grazed by a bullet after someone in a car opened fire on him and another person in Jacksonville's Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Evergreen Avenue.

The victim and another man were sitting in an SUV when a white sedan pulled alongside and opened fire, police said. The victim did have a gun, but did not fire back.

The victim was grazed by a bullet. He was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital, JSO said. The other man was not injured.

Police do not have information on the shooter.