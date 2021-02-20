JSO: Woman shoots ex-boyfriend in Del Rio, police still searching for suspect

Officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Siesta De Rio, south of Julington Creek Road, at about 7:20 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who police said shot her boyfriend Saturday morning in the Del Rio area.

Officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Siesta De Rio, south of Julington Creek Road, at about 7:20 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from at least one gun shot wound. First responders took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.

Police said the suspect is the victim's ex-boyfriend. Police said there is a history of domestic violence between the two.