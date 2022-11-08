Police: Jacksonville man shot in Arlington, expected to be OK

Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Cesery Terrace in response to gunfire.

Upon arrival, police say they located several shell casings but no victim or suspect.

Around the same time, JSO says officers were called to a nearby location in reference to a person who had been shot.

They located a man in the 7100 block of Tynan Avenue in his mid 20s with a gunshot wound to his mid-section, police say.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK, JSO says.

The Violent Crimes Unit is currently on scene conducting the investigation.

JSO says an altercation occurred between the victim and an unknown suspect that led to the victim being shot. The suspect fled in an unknown direction of travel while the victim travelled to the 7100 block of Tynan Ave where he called the police, JSO says.

Police do not have a motive but believe this to be an isolated incident.