JSO: Man in critical condition after shooting in Hillcrest area

Police say the incident happened in the 5000 block of Plymouth Street.
JSO briefing on reported shooting in Hillcrest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the Hillcrest area, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened in the 5000 block of Plymouth Street.

There is no threat to the area at this time, police say.

A store near the location of the shooting does have security cameras, police say. No word on whether footage of the incident was recorded.

No other information has been released.

First Coast News will update with developments.

