One person detained after remains found in Lakeshore area, per JSO

The remains were found on a front porch in the 5300 block of Colonial Avenue, investigators say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been detained after human remains were found at a home in the Lakeshore area Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:15 p.m., JSO says officers were in the area following up on a missing person's case when they discovered the remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

Homicide detectives, the Medical Examiner and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. One person was detained from residence.

Officers say they are treating the incident as a death investigation and have not said that foul play is involved, however, they are also not ruling it out.

JSO says officers can't confirm if the remains are related to missing person case due to the advanced decomposition.