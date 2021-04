The homicide happened in the 9100 block of 103rd Street in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a homicide in Southwest Jacksonville, according to an alert sent by JSO just before 10:40 p.m.

The homicide happened in the 9100 block of 103rd Street, police said.

JSO will hold a briefing at 11:30 p.m. to provide more information.