JSO responding to accidental drowning on the Westside

Police say the incident happened in the 6400 block of Argyle Forest Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 65-year-old woman is dead following a drowning on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to the 6400 block of Argyle Forest Boulevard around 5:07 p.m. in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman had gone missing earlier in the evening.

Officers canvassed the apartment complex and located the woman in a nearby retention pond.

JSO says lifesaving measures were performed, and the woman was rushed to nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives on scene are working to get surveillance video but at this time they believe no foul play is suspected.

The family of the woman says that she did not suffer from any known mental or physical conditions.