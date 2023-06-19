JSO investigating robbery at Dollar General on the Westside

The investigation revealed the suspect was approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a hat, surgical mask and gloves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a business robbery at a Dollar General on the Westside Monday.

At 6:55 p.m, police were notified of a business robbery at the Dollar General location at 5590 Blanding Blvd.

The investigation revealed the suspect was approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a hat, surgical mask and gloves.

JSO says the suspect shoved a gun in an employee’s back and forced them to open the cash register.

The suspect then fled north on Blanding Blvd immediately after the robbery.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery and the only people present in the store were employees.

Crime scene detectives and robbery detectives are gathering evidence, reviewing video surveillance, and interviewing witnesses.