One dead after officer-involved shooting on the Northside, no officers injured

Police say an 8-year-old child was also found in the vehicle and was unharmed during the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Around 5:50 p.m., JSO says narcotics detectives were conducting surveillance on a "known drug dealer" in the 3200 block of North Main Street.

Police say the individual was the passenger in a vehicle that detectives were observing. Detectives say they witnessed multiple drug transactions and performed what they described as block to take him into custody.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

JSO says while running on foot, detectives say they noticed that the driver had a knife in his hand. Detectives say they gave multiple commands for the man to drop the knife, and he didn’t listen. Police say the man turned towards the officers and two of them fired, striking the man multiple times.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of The Sagefield Apartments on North Main Street.

First aid was given at the scene, but the man later died, police say.

One man who lives in the apartment building says he heard shots and walked out of his apartment to see what had happened.

"I'd seen some dude, he was just laying on the ground with blood around him and I was like woah. It was a white man and a black man involved and a kid too."

The known drug dealer was taken into custody, police say. An 8-year-old child was also found in the vehicle and was unharmed during the incident.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an official investigation, which is standard policy.