1 person injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in Arlington area

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Aries Road, according to the JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — One person is injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville's Arlington area.

Several people were gathered outside a home in the 900 block of Aries Road. At about 3:20 p.m., a person drove near the group in what is believed to be a gold Acura and opened fire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One adult male was hurt in the shooting. First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are searching for the car they believe the shooter was driving. Police said the Acura may have had a missing license plate and a broken passenger side window.