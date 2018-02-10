A Walmart robbery suspect was caught on surveillance and police are trying to identify him.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the Walmart on Lem Turner Road in response to a reported robbery by "sudden snatching." According to police, the suspect pictured asked to purchase a Samsung cell phone and after the employee took the phone out of the cabinet the suspect snatched the phone and ran.

He was last seen crossing Lem Turner Road.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect you can contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV