36 arrests, 13 cars towed and 631 citations: Operation to combat Jacksonville street racing is making a dent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Jaime Eason held a briefing Thursday to give an update on JSO's street racer deployment operation.

Over the past two months, JSO concentrated numerous officers and resources to combat a rash of dangerous and illegal street racing.

In the time since the operation hatched, Eason said JSO made 36 arrests, towed 13 cars and wrote 631 citations totaling $92k.

In May, JSO conducted a "surround" maneuver with numerous deputies at a parking lot on Lem Turner Road. They wrote 200 citations that night, and "got their attention," Eason said.

JSO had more than racing in their sights. They've been cracking down on burnouts, drifting and parking lot showboating, Eason said.

Spectating can be illegal too, Eason continued. If people are there at an illegal gathering in a parking lot, watching, they can be cited. Passengers in the vehicles racing or doing burnouts can be ticketed as well.

It's a costly risk, Eason said. If caught racing or doing a burnout, JSO can impound your car for 30 days and it can cost over $1000. If someone flees, it's a felony and JSO can confiscate the car permanently.

Eason said there's been a reduction in illegal racing and showboating, but JSO will continue their efforts.