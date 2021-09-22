JSO releases new info in deadly hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle in Arlington area

The truck made a left turn onto Arlington Road North in front of the victim, causing the victim’s motorcycle to strike the suspect vehicle, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle early Saturday morning in Arlington.

JSO's investigation has revealed the victim was travelling Westbound on Atlantic Boulevard on a motorcycle while a truck was travelling Eastbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The truck made a left turn onto Arlington Road North in front of the victim, causing the victim’s motorcycle to strike the suspect vehicle, police say.

Police say this resulted in extensive damage to the front right quarter panel, front bumper, and grill area of the suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2005-2012 GMC Canyon (Extended Cab).

The driver of the GMC pickup fled the scene following the crash.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately died.