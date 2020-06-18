JSO releases first bodycam footage of fatal 2019 officer-involved shooting involving knife-wielding man

Video shows moments surrounding Frankie Feliciano, who was shot and killed while holding a knife to a man's neck nearly a year ago.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in July of 2019. This is the first bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that police have released.

During the 2019 incident, Officer Tyler Landreville shot and killed 33-year-old Frankie Feliciano, who was holding a knife to the throat of a U.S. Army veteran in a wheelchair.

The shooting was later deemed justifiable by the State Attorney's Office, about three months ago, according to the sheriff's office.

The bodycam footage shows the moments before, during and after the incident.

Warning: May contain graphic images that some may find offensive:

This video release comes after multiple protests around the Jacksonville area that called for police to release all bodycam footage in officer-involved incidents.

Both the sheriff's office and the State Attorney's Office have pledged to speed up the process of releasing bodycam video.

On May 22, 2016, Landreville also shot and killed 22-year-old Vernell Bing Jr., an unarmed black man, after Bing crashed a stolen car into the officer's cruiser.

Witnesses reported that Bing appeared to be disoriented and limping away from the crash when he was shot. The sheriff’s office said Bing failed to comply with Landreville’s commands and that Landreville fired five shots, hitting Bing once in the side of the head.

In 2017, State Attorney Melissa Nelson did not prosecute Landreville, saying that the shooting was justified.