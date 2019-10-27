JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer sprang into action Sunday and saved a woman trapped in a submerged vehicle, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

In a post to Facebook, the organization joked Recruit Officer Gedert is still wet behind the ears but not because he hasn't finished training.

The organization said Gedert and his training officer responded to a crash near Interstate-295 and Beach Boulevard, where the woman's vehicle was rapidly sinking.

That's when Gedert jumped into the water with a float bag and swam to the vehicle.

The organization said Gedert swam underwater, freed the woman and brought her to shore.