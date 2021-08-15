JSO investigating possible kidnapping in Murray Hill area

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4600 block of Astral Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible kidnapping that happened Saturday night in the Murray Hill area.

Witnesses told police they heard a male scream for help that he had been kidnapped at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Astral Street, according to the JSO.

Witnesses also reported they heard screaming coming from the road, possibly inside of the white Chevrolet sedan pictured below. The car travel east on Astral Street then north on Lamboll Avenue, JSO said.

Police have no confirmed if a kidnapped took place. At this time, investigators are hoping to identify the possible victim and to figure out if he is safe.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.