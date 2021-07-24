JSO: Police chase, T-bone crash ends with 3 in custody

Officers said they found firearms inside the stolen truck.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck that ended with a crash victim being hospitalized, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the Bunker Hill area after reports of shots being fired into a home Saturday afternoon.

A description of a suspect vehicle, a white pick-up truck, was sent out and officers in the area looked for the vehicle.

While officers were in the 1100 block of Lake Forrest Blvd., they spotted the white truck speeding in the area and violating several traffic laws, JSO said.

Officers got behind the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspects refused to stop.

After several minutes, the suspect vehicle made its way to Edgewood Avenue West and continued speeding.

The vehicle then T-boned a black Nissan while it was turning left into the parking lot of Community First Credit Union, police said.

While on scene officers found that there were three suspects in a stolen truck. They were identified as a 19-year-old woman and two men.

All of the suspects were detained and firearms were found inside the vehicle.