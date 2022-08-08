JSO: One person shot during robbery near Arlington and Jacksonville University

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said one person was shot during a robbery early Monday morning on Perch Drive in Arlington near Jacksonville University.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was shot during a robbery around 2:05 a.m. Monday on Perch Drive near Arlington and Jacksonville University, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hess said at briefing.

The shooting occurred in the roadway, JSO said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident location was 3400 Perch Drive, according to JSO.

Sgt. Hess said JSO doesn't know if the person shot is the suspect or victim of the robbery.

JSO is investigating. Deputies don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the area.

If you have any information, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.