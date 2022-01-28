JSO officials investigate two fatal crashes on Friday evening

A woman was walking around, appearing uncoherent. Several cars swerved around her but she was hit by a Ford Transit Van, according to law enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials are responded to two fatal crashes on Friday evening.

The crash occurred at 10000 Atlantic Boulevard, just west of I-295.

A woman was walking around, appearing uncoherent. Several cars swerved around her but she was hit by a Ford Transit Van, according to law enforcement.

She was unresponsive and died at the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated. The driver was not at fault for the crash.

Atlantic Boulevard has since reopened in both directions.

The second crash happened on Craven Road between Old Spanish Trail and Saffron Drive South due.

A Chevy pick-up truck rear-ended a sedan. The driver of the truck did not stop to exchange documents with the other driver and took off at a high rate of speed, according to law enforcement.

The truck driver then lost control of the truck and hit a fence, flipping the car. He was thrown from the truck and killed.

Officials said impairment was a factor in the crash.