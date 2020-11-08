WATCH: JSO officers rescue people from stranded cars as heavy rain floods roadways in Jacksonville

The rescue happened in the Hogan's Creek neighborhood after heavy downpour prompted a flash flood warning for parts of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were spotted rescuing people whose cars were stuck in flooded streets near the city's eastside caused Monday night's heavy rain and thunderstorms.

That warning has since passed, but not before some streets around the city became inundated with water.