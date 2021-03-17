Mayor Lenny Curry thanks Jacksonville officers who saved dying dog's life after car accident

Nathan is now recovering to be reunited with his family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two officers are receiving special recognition from the City of Jacksonville after they went above and beyond to save an injured dog's life.

Last week, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a car accident involving an injured dog named Nathan. ⁣⁣

Officers took the injured dog to an emergency veterinary hospital to be treated. However, the hospital would not treat Nathan without payment and the dog's owner was out of town without cell service at the time.

One of the officers stepped in and made the payment for Nathan’s treatment, which resulted in saving his life.

After receiving the necessary treatment, Nathan is now recovering to be reunited with his family.

Mayor Lenny Curry got word of the officers' act of kindness and sent Officer Sherwin and Sergeant Cooper letters expressing gratitude for their quick thinking and generosity in meeting the dog's needs.