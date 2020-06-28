JSO officer taken to hospital after being involved in Arlington crash

As an officer was traveling eastbound on the Arlington Expressway another vehicle coming off the Southside Connector collided with the officer at the intersection.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer was taken to the hospital for treatment just after midnight Sunday morning after being involved in a crash in the Arlington area, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. an officer called in a crash with injuries that involved another officer. As an officer was traveling eastbound on the Arlington Expressway another vehicle coming off the Southside Connector collided with the officer at the intersection, police said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the crash and took both the officer and sole occupant of the other vehicle to the hospital for treatment. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.