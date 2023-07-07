JSO officer dies by suicide while on duty

The Sheriff's Office offered condolences to the family, saying his death will have "a ripple effect" through the agency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office died by suicide while on duty Friday, according to a news release from the agency.

JSO did not disclose the officer’s identity or any incident information but did offer condolences to the family.

"Any death, but especially one of this nature, will have a ripple effect both through the officer’s family and members within our agency,” said JSO in a statement. "The Officer’s family has been notified, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. We offer our deepest condolences and ask for privacy for the Officer’s family during this time of great sadness."

According to Blue H.E.L.P, an organization that aims to reduce mental health stigmas through education, 45 law enforcement officers nationwide died by suicide since the start of 2023.

The total number last year was 160 law enforcement officers, down from 200 in 2019