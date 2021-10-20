JSO: Suspect kills himself after encounter with JSO SWAT Unit

No officers were injured in the incident, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer reported.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A suspect is dead after investigators say he shot himself when confronted by SWAT officers Wednesday evening in the Hyde Park area.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of San Juan Avenue, according to JSO Chief of Investigations TK Waters.

Police received information on a white male that was wanted on several warrants in the area, Waters said. Those warrants are grand theft, auto theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding and driving with suspended license.

Officers arrived on the scene and eventually found the suspect inside his vehicle.

Units blocked the vehicle, at which point the suspect drew a handgun, according to Waters. An officer fired a single shot at the suspect, which did not hit the suspect.

However, after the shot was fired, the suspect pointed the gun at his head and shot himself, Waters said. Officers tried to give aid to the suspect, who was later pronounced dead.

There was a second person inside the vehicle with the suspect that was taken into custody as a witness.

The suspect is not being identified at this time as JSO works to notify his family.

The incident remains under investigation.