JSO officer involved in Monday morning crash downtown

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol SUV had damage to the front of the vehicle from the crash Monday morning at Adams and Main Streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer was involved in a crash Monday morning in Downtown Jacksonville that closed part of Adams Street as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash took place at the intersection of Adams and Main Streets, causing some delays. The JSO SUV was unit number 2485 and it sustained front bumper damage. A grey or silver pickup truck was also involved in the crash, with damage to the driver side door.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the streets were reopened by 8 a.m.

First Coast News has reached out to JSO to learn more information about what led to the crash and whether anyone involved was hurt.

