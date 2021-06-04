JSO officer attacked in Riverside incident recorded and posted to social media

The video appears to show the officer attempting to take someone into custody. When that person resisted, the officer is tackled and beaten by another person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sherriff's Officer was attacked Thursday night while a crowd of bystanders watched, including at least one who recorded the incident.

The video was posted to social media Friday via a Twitter account @DuvalPromoPage.

Fraternal Order of Police President Steve Zona tells First Coast News the officer is "fine" but did not elaborate on any injuries he may have sustained.

Zona also confirmed that an arrest was made in connection to the incident.

He says the officer was responding to a call reporting "shots fired" when he came upon a crowd near a Riverside parking garage. The video appears to show the officer attempting to take someone into custody. When that person resisted, the officer is tackled and beaten by another person. Zona says the woman was the attacker.

"Every police officer sees what's going on around the country. And you know, it's not when it's gonna happen, it's when it's gonna happen. And we just got a little taste of that, where, you know, you're alone by yourself trying to do good things for the community. And, and it results in somebody attacking you, and now you're surrounded," Zona says. "We're just thankful nobody else in that crowd, joined in and attacked our police officer, but we're also disappointed that they didn't help."

The incident happened outside of a parking garage on Edison Avenue.

First Coast News reached out to JSO and a spokesperson sent us the statement below.

“We have been made aware of the video but cannot confirm its authenticity nor if it relates to one of our officers. We will attempt to verify if the actions in the video involve one of our officers.”